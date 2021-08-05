Officials: Hinsdale father shot son, then himself

Aug. 5—A Hinsdale father shot and killed his 12-year-old son before turning the gun on himself in Hinsdale on Wednesday according to officials.

The Attorney General's Office identified the two as David S. Lent, 47 and his son, Tyler Gilbert, 12.

Gilbert lived in Vermont, and was visiting his father, Lent, and his grandparents on Wednesday at Lent's home on Plain Road in Hinsdale.

A witness told police Lent shot Gilbert, and then himself just before 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The state's Deputy Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy on Lent and Gilbert Thursday. He determined Gilbert died from multiple gunshot wounds, and ruled the death a homicide. Lent died from a single gunshot wound, according to the Deputy Chief Medical Examiner, and his death was ruled a suicide.

The investigation is still active, according to the Attorney General's Office, but investigators have determined that Lent shot and killed his son, and then shot and killed himself.