Officials hit by Russian landmine in Belgorod Oblast, one of them has legs blown off
Two officials of the Krasnoyaruzhsky District of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast bordering Ukraine have been injured after their vehicle drove over a landmine planted by the Russian military. The officials were travelling in a UAZ Patriot (a mid-size body-on-frame SUV produced by the UAZ division of SeverstalAvto in Ulyanovsk, Russia).
Source: Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram; Belgorod Oblast governor Vyacheslav Gladkov
Quote from Andriushchenko: "It is clear whose mine it was. A Russian anti-tank mine to prevent our reconnaissance groups from getting through. The mine was successfully triggered. And just two years ago, it would have looked like a fantasy."
Details: It is reported that as a result of the mine explosion, Igor Borodayenko, the deputy head of Krasnoyaruzhsky District Administration, lost his legs. He is in intensive care in a serious condition. Galina Pashchenko, the head of Vyazovskoye Rural Settlement Administration, sustained a mine-blast injury and a laceration to her head.
The third passenger was concussed and suffered closed chest and abdominal injuries. "This is a perfect illustration of the victories that Putin will be feeding Russians with shovelfuls of s**t today," Andriushchenko said.
Support UP or become our patron!