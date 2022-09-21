Officials to hold press conference with update regarding New Kensington child killed in May

Officials will hold a press conference on new developments surrounding a 9-year-old boy found murdered in New Kensington in May.

Azuree Charles was found dead behind his house. The coroner ruled his death a homicide a short time after he was found.

There are still no arrests four months after he was found.

Investigators initially said they had a person of interest and there was no threat to the public, but no one has been charged with his death.

The press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

