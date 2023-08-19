Officials honor Sheriff's Office Captain Cynthia Brooks on her retirement

Aug. 19—After 39 years, Lake County Sheriff's Office Capt. Cynthia Brooks has called it a career.

The public servant and law enforcement professional was recently honored by the Lake County commissioners in Painesville.

"It's been a long, hard road," Brooks said, smiling while addressing the board and expressing gratitude to her colleagues.

Brooks began her career in the field of corrections in 1984 in the county's old 100-bed linear facility, which closed in 1990.

Playing an active role in the professional development of the staff, she became a sergeant in 1991, a lieutenant in 1993, and served as the administrator of the minimum-security facility, which closed in 2009 due to budget cuts.

In 2012, Brooks achieved the rank of captain.

Throughout her career, she has earned an associate's degree and graduated from the Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy, the National Institute Program for Corrections Administrators, the Police Executive Leadership College, and the Certified Law Enforcement Executive program.

Brooks successfully tested for and has since regularly maintained her certification as jail administrator, and, last year, was named the unanimous winner of the nationally recognized Ray Coleman Correctional Administrator of the Year award.

According to the American Jail Association, which is based in Hagerstown, Maryland, awardees are nominated by their respective agencies for their dedication and service contributions to the corrections profession and who are committed to giving back to the community.

"Captain Brooks, we are indebted to you," said Commissioner John Hamercheck. "I have long held the belief that if you speak with authority, it is always good to say, 'Well said,' and you have always taken it to the next level of what you speak — you perform....well done."

Seeking to implement change, Brooks also developed the jail facility's "Women in Transition Through Support" program, which assists women in reuniting inmates with a positive and healthy environment that minimizes the circumstances that lead to recidivism.

The program, too, aims to increase employment skills, relationship values, educational levels, and self-esteem, in addition to addressing anger management, drug and alcohol treatment, and strengthening family structures.

"I couldn't be more honored to take this time to celebrate Captain Cynthia Brooks as she forges this new path in retirement," said Commissioner John Plecnik. "We would be remiss if we didn't say that all of Lake County is proud of Captain Brooks and grateful to her for her hard work."

Recently, through Brooks' efforts, the facility was accredited as being in full compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act and the policies she developed have been modeled in area jails seeking similar accreditation.

"On behalf of myself and Lake County, I, too, want to thank Captain Brooks for achieving a level of excellence that served Lake County well, and, also the rest of the United States, to see what we do here," said Commissioner Richard Regovich. "Having that bar raised so high, it is going to be tough to follow."

Under Brooks' direction, the facility has gone through a significant update in jail standards, and she has guided the facility through years of successful 100 percent compliance examinations by the state, saidLake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno.

"This has been no small feat, given the changing regulations and rules," he said. "The amount of time, patience and attention to detail that go into administering an academy is overwhelming, but she seemed to do it with ease.

"I remember when I first started my career in the jail and met Cynthia Brooks," Leonbruno recalled. "She started straight out of high school and was ready to take charge and has been a major part of the direction of our corrections division since, and she always treated people fairly but firmly.

"That type of command presence is very important in running a successful correctional facility," he added. "She has made a difference through her years of service, and we thank her and wish her all the best."