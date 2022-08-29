Officials ID 5-year-old, man killed in weekend drive-by shooting in northwest Fort Worth

A 20-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy were identified as the victims in the weekend drive-by shooting in northwest Fort Worth that also injured a toddler, according to police and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Monday.

Fort Worth police had not reported arrests in the shooting that occurred in northwest Fort Worth.

The 5-year-old boy was identified as Rayshard Scott who died at 3:32 p.m. Sunday at Cook Children’s Medical Center, according to the medical examiner’s website. He died in the emergency room.

Jamarrien Monroe, 20, was pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m. Sunday at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the website.

An 18-month-old boy suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said at a Sunday news conference near the scene.

Noakes said that police were not certain of the boys’ relationship and do not know what the boys were doing outside at the time they were shot.

The shooting occurred at 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive, near the intersection of Barber Ridge Trail.

The boys were outside of the house when the assailants arrived in a vehicle and opened fire on them, Noakes said. Multiple cartridge casings were ejected onto the street.

“We’re seeing violent crime on the rise across the country, and unfortunately we’re seeing violent crime here in Fort Worth in numbers we don’t want to see,” Noakes said. “But when you have children — when you have children who are murdered completely senselessly, it adds just another level to that tragedy we’re all experiencing.

“I can tell you this much,” Noakes said. “The Fort Worth Police Department is going to put every resource necessary to this investigation to do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible.”

Beyond the victims, other people were at the house when the shooting occurred, but the number was not clear.

Police did not have a description of the assailants or their vehicle when Noakes spoke to reporters about 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Detectives are investigating whether the homicides are gang-related.

Police asked anyone with any surveillance video to share it with detectives. Call 817-392-4336 with information and reference report number 220068041, Noakes said.