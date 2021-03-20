Officials ID Atlanta victims in Tuesday shooting; fundraiser hits $1.4 million

Aleks Gilbert, Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·4 min read

Mar. 20—The four women killed in Atlanta during Tuesday's mass shooting have been identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office. They are:

—Soon Chung Park, 74

—Hyun Jung Grant, 51

—Suncha Kim, 69

—Yong Yue, 63

All told, eight people were killed in a series of shootings at three metro Atlanta spas Tuesday. In addition to the four killed in Atlanta, four people were killed at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County. Woodstock's Robert Aaron Long, 21, has claimed responsibility for the shootings and is being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond, according to law enforcement.

The victims of the shooting in Cherokee were identified Wednesday. They are:

—Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth

—Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta

—Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw

Daoyou Feng, 44, address unknown

Acworth's Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, was injured in the shooting at Young's but was in stable condition as of Wednesday, according to officials.

Six of the victims were Asian women, and Asian-American activists say the shootings are the most heinous example to date of a recent spike in violence against Asians in the United States.

Long has allegedly told investigators the shootings were not motivated by race but by his "sex addiction," for which businesses like those he targeted were an "outlet."

Long had frequented the two Atlanta spas he targeted, Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa, Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters Thursday.

At a news conference Wednesday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said those spas were legitimate businesses as far as the APD knew.

Whether Long has also frequented Young's Massage in Cherokee was unclear Friday. The investigations in Atlanta and Cherokee County are separate. Thursday, the Cherokee County District Attorney's office took over the investigation from the local sheriff's office.

In a statement Friday, District Attorney Shannon Wallace said her office would not answer "specific questions about the facts of the case" while the investigation was ongoing.

"As we work to bring justice for these victims, we are acutely aware of the feelings of terror being experienced in the Asian-American community," Wallace said. "We hear your concerns and want it to be known that these victims will receive the very best efforts of this office."

Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid addressed the shootings in her weekly newsletter Friday, offering condolences to the victims' families.

"I also want to express my dismay for any disparagement or targeting of populations based on race, ethnicity or gender," Cupid wrote. "While I have no knowledge of such events toward the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in Cobb, I want to impress upon all residents, staff and leaders that this has no place in our county.

"We have recognized the work we still have to do in Cobb to address matters as they pertain to African Americans and our Hispanic communities," Cupid continued. "To see what has evolved with respect to the AAPI community, particularly around this pandemic, is alarming."

Cupid concluded by calling on anyone who sees racism to address it directly and immediately.

GoFundMeSeveral fundraisers have appeared online since Tuesday to support victims' families. Friday, Jami Webb started one on GoFundMe.com.

"My mother, Xiaojie 'Emily' Tan, was one of the victims of the shootings in Acworth, Georgia who was killed at the Young's Asian Massage spa she owned," Webb wrote. "I feel so empty without her & she always did all she could for Micheal & I. I'm going to miss her sooo much, I have to try & stay focused and not lose myself. I will continue to update you all as soon as I can my heart is completely broken at the moment trying to process it all, My mom didn't deserve this."

She had raised more than $6,000 as of Friday evening.

Thursday night, Grant's son, Randy Park, created a GoFundMe.

"She was a single mother who dedicated her whole life to providing for my brother and I," Park wrote in the fundraiser's description. "It is only my brother and I in the United States. The rest of my family is in South Korea and are unable to come. She was one of my best friends and the strongest influence on who we are today."

Park said the money would be used for basic living necessities for him and his brother and to remain in their current home as he navigated obtaining his mother's body and arranging a funeral.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, he had raised more than $1.4 million from 35,000 donors.

"I don't know how any word I write here will ever convey how grateful and blessed I am to receive this much support," Park wrote in an update Friday. "I can't help but feel selfish for all the attention this has garnered. Thank you everyone so much. This doesn't represent even a fragment of how I feel. My mother can rest easy knowing I have the support of the world with me."

Recommended Stories

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • First Negative-Yield Quote Causes Flutter in India’s Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- A negative yield was quoted for the first time ever on India’s sovereign bond trading platform Friday, traders said, triggering intense speculation about the motive.The 6.17% bond maturing in 2021 was offered at a negative yield of around 1.5%, according to traders who saw the quote on the Clearing Corporation of India’s Negotiated Dealing System -- Order Matching, or NDS-OM platform. They asked not to be identified as they aren’t authorized to speak to the media.While there’s a total $13.30 trillion of negative-yielding assets in the world, the phenomenon had been unheard of in an emerging market like India where the benchmark 10-year note trades at above 6%.Banks and financial institutions typically have internal risk management systems that prevent occurrences like negative yields caused by manual errors. Traders therefore speculated that the system was manually overriden, which caused a negative yield quote.The Clearing Corporation later in the day emailed traders to clarify that there was no change on its end to the way the system operates on inputting prices and the calculation of yields. Bloomberg News has seen a copy of the email.Traders are concerned that if negative rates begin to show up in the Clearcorp Repo Order Matching System, or CROMS platform, it could make it costlier to short Indian bonds.The strategy -- where traders bet against an asset and borrow it to cover their bets -- has been increasingly used in India after a record government borrowing plan caused a glut of paper. An economist at State Bank of India -- the nation’s largest bank that is also among the biggest holders of these notes -- last month exhorted the Reserve Bank of India to make short-selling costlier.Currently, traders who wish to short Indian bonds need to use the CROMS platform to borrow the paper from banks against a short-tenor loan paying them as low as 0.01% at times of high demand.If the rate dips into negative territory, it would become costlier for traders to borrow bonds -- effectively imposing a penalty on short-sellers.An email to CCIL on Saturday wasn’t immediately answered. An email to an RBI representative outside of business hours Friday wasn’t immediately answered.The bond that was offered at a negative yield of around 1.5% closed trading at 3.57% on Friday. For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World Sleep Day: Tossing and turning all night? These 5 mistakes are ruining your sleep

    Here's how to fix them.

  • 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' is now streaming on HBO Max after a 3-year fan campaign. Here's why Snyder credits the app Vero with helping to make it a reality.

    "Zack Snyder's Justice League" debuts on HBO Max on Thursday. The social platform Vero was Snyder's platform of choice leading up to its release.

  • 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' introduces a major comic-book character. Here's what you should know.

    The first episode of the Marvel series was released on Friday, adding new characters to the mix and laying the groundwork for what's to come.

  • Kevin McCarthy tries to distance himself from Trump election conspiracies despite previously backing them

    ‘President Trump won this election, so everyone who’s listening, do not be quiet’

  • Oklahoma diner is open for business after state lifts coronavirus mandates

    'Breakfast with Friends' host Lawrence Jones talks to patrons at The Stray Dog café in Bethany, Oklahoma.

  • Wise takes three-shot lead at midway point of Honda Classic

    Aaron Wise is making PGA National look easy. Wise shot his second straight 6-under 64 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the weekend at the Honda Classic. The 128 total is the lowest 36-hole score at PGA National since the tournament moved there 15 years ago — and marks the first 36-hole lead of Wise’s PGA Tour career.

  • Russia hosts Afghan peace conference, hoping to boost talks

    Russia hosted a peace conference for Afghanistan on Thursday, bringing together government representatives, the Taliban and international observers in a bid to help jump-start the country's stalled peace process. The one-day gathering was the first of three planned international conferences ahead of a May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country, a date fixed under a year-old agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban. Moscow’s attempt at mediation comes as talks in Qatar between the Afghan government and the Taliban, still waging an insurgency, have stalled.

  • Attacked spas had been targeted by prostitution stings

    Two Atlanta area massage businesses where a gunman waged a deadly assault this week had been repeatedly targeted in police prostitution investigations over the years, raising questions about the mayor's earlier comments that the spas operated legally. Police records show officers went to the businesses at least 21 times in the past 10 years, which appears to contradict Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' statement that officers in her city had not been to the businesses beyond a minor potential theft and that they were not “on the radar” of police. Bottoms added that she did not want to blame the victims.

  • Lindsey Graham threatens to ‘talk until I fell over’ to stop sexual equality bill in war over filibuster

    South Carolina senator says he is undaunted by Democratic talk of forcing Republicans to speak without interruption if they want to shut down legislation

  • Russia recalled its ambassador to the US, a major snub, after Biden said he believed Putin is a 'killer'

    Biden agreed when asked during an ABC News interview this week whether Putin was a "killer," prompting a furious reaction from Moscow.

  • Here's everyone who has been sentenced in the college admissions scandal so far

    Felicity Huffman was the first parent in the college admissions scandal to be sentenced. Here's everyone else facing jail time or fines.

  • Justin Bieber sampling Martin Luther King Jr. speeches on an album about his marriage is performative nonsense

    Bieber's new album "Justice," which has nothing to do with justice, begins with a quote from the activist and includes a song called "MLK Interlude."

  • Giroir slams Biden for taking credit for the COVID vaccine

    Former HHS assistant secretary says the president is 'rewriting history,' discusses handling of coronavirus on 'The Story'

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • Trudeau condemns Canadian's trial held behind closed doors in China

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday criticized China for blocking access to the trial of Michael Spavor, a Canadian detained by Beijing since late 2018 on spying charges, a case that is part of a wider diplomatic spat between Washington and Beijing. Spavor and his lawyer appeared at a hearing on Friday and the court will later set a date to issue a verdict, the Dandong Intermediate People's Court said in a statement on its website. China arrested Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig in December 2018, soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech company Huawei Technologies, on a U.S. warrant.

  • NASA, SpaceX sign agreement to enhance space safety

    The agreement would enhance data sharing between NASA and Starlink, SpaceX's space internet venture, to ensure both parties are fully aware of the exact location of spacecraft and debris in orbit. "With commercial companies launching more and more satellites, it's critical we increase communications, exchange data, and establish best practices to ensure we all maintain a safe space environment," acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk said.

  • In the 'cancel culture' debate, the battle over a Black high school named for a KKK grand wizard still resonates

    In the debate over so-called cancel culture, conservatives like Fox News host Tucker Carlson warn that if monuments to Confederate soldiers are taken down, or schools named after those historical figures who participated in the institution of slavery are given new ones, the entire history of the country will be subject to erasure.

  • Biden, Harris offer solace, denounce racism in Atlanta visit

    President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris offered solace to Asian Americans and denounced the scourge of racism at times hidden “in plain sight” as they visited Atlanta on Friday, just days after a white gunman killed eight people, most of them Asian American women. Addressing the nation after a roughly 80-minute meeting with Asian American state legislators and other leaders, Biden said it was “heart-wrenching” to listen to their stories of the fear among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders amid what he called a “skyrocketing spike” of harassment and violence against them.