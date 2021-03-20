Officials ID Atlanta victims in Tuesday shooting; fundraiser hits $1.4 million

Mar. 20—The four women killed in Atlanta during Tuesday's mass shooting have been identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office. They are:

—Soon Chung Park, 74

—Hyun Jung Grant, 51

—Suncha Kim, 69

—Yong Yue, 63

All told, eight people were killed in a series of shootings at three metro Atlanta spas Tuesday. In addition to the four killed in Atlanta, four people were killed at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County. Woodstock's Robert Aaron Long, 21, has claimed responsibility for the shootings and is being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center without bond, according to law enforcement.

The victims of the shooting in Cherokee were identified Wednesday. They are:

—Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth

—Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta

—Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw

Daoyou Feng, 44, address unknown

Acworth's Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, was injured in the shooting at Young's but was in stable condition as of Wednesday, according to officials.

Six of the victims were Asian women, and Asian-American activists say the shootings are the most heinous example to date of a recent spike in violence against Asians in the United States.

Long has allegedly told investigators the shootings were not motivated by race but by his "sex addiction," for which businesses like those he targeted were an "outlet."

Long had frequented the two Atlanta spas he targeted, Gold Spa and Aromatherapy Spa, Atlanta Police Department Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters Thursday.

At a news conference Wednesday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said those spas were legitimate businesses as far as the APD knew.

Whether Long has also frequented Young's Massage in Cherokee was unclear Friday. The investigations in Atlanta and Cherokee County are separate. Thursday, the Cherokee County District Attorney's office took over the investigation from the local sheriff's office.

In a statement Friday, District Attorney Shannon Wallace said her office would not answer "specific questions about the facts of the case" while the investigation was ongoing.

Story continues

"As we work to bring justice for these victims, we are acutely aware of the feelings of terror being experienced in the Asian-American community," Wallace said. "We hear your concerns and want it to be known that these victims will receive the very best efforts of this office."

Cobb Chairwoman Lisa Cupid addressed the shootings in her weekly newsletter Friday, offering condolences to the victims' families.

"I also want to express my dismay for any disparagement or targeting of populations based on race, ethnicity or gender," Cupid wrote. "While I have no knowledge of such events toward the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in Cobb, I want to impress upon all residents, staff and leaders that this has no place in our county.

"We have recognized the work we still have to do in Cobb to address matters as they pertain to African Americans and our Hispanic communities," Cupid continued. "To see what has evolved with respect to the AAPI community, particularly around this pandemic, is alarming."

Cupid concluded by calling on anyone who sees racism to address it directly and immediately.

GoFundMeSeveral fundraisers have appeared online since Tuesday to support victims' families. Friday, Jami Webb started one on GoFundMe.com.

"My mother, Xiaojie 'Emily' Tan, was one of the victims of the shootings in Acworth, Georgia who was killed at the Young's Asian Massage spa she owned," Webb wrote. "I feel so empty without her & she always did all she could for Micheal & I. I'm going to miss her sooo much, I have to try & stay focused and not lose myself. I will continue to update you all as soon as I can my heart is completely broken at the moment trying to process it all, My mom didn't deserve this."

She had raised more than $6,000 as of Friday evening.

Thursday night, Grant's son, Randy Park, created a GoFundMe.

"She was a single mother who dedicated her whole life to providing for my brother and I," Park wrote in the fundraiser's description. "It is only my brother and I in the United States. The rest of my family is in South Korea and are unable to come. She was one of my best friends and the strongest influence on who we are today."

Park said the money would be used for basic living necessities for him and his brother and to remain in their current home as he navigated obtaining his mother's body and arranging a funeral.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, he had raised more than $1.4 million from 35,000 donors.

"I don't know how any word I write here will ever convey how grateful and blessed I am to receive this much support," Park wrote in an update Friday. "I can't help but feel selfish for all the attention this has garnered. Thank you everyone so much. This doesn't represent even a fragment of how I feel. My mother can rest easy knowing I have the support of the world with me."