Officials ID Kalispell man who died in shooting

Sep. 17—Authorities have identified a Kalispell man who died Thursday in a fatal shooting at a local fitness center.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, Matthew David Hurley, 27, died after being struck by multiple bullets. Hurley is listed as the general manager of Fuel Fitness on its website.

The Kalispell Police Department and Flathead County Coroner's Office continue to investigate the incident.

The shootings at Fuel Fitness in Kalispell also left two others injured. They were taken to Logan Health in Kalispell, and have not yet been identified by authorities.

Officers were called at 10:52 a.m. to the scene at 1305 U.S. 2 W., where two men reportedly had shot at each other, the Kalispell Police Department said. According to a later press release from Kalispell police, officers learned a man was asked to leave the parking lot by employees of the business. An argument ensued and the man opened fire on Hurley.

A bystander reportedly grabbed a gun from his vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the man suspected of killing Hurley.

The bystander, who was wounded in the shooting, disabled the suspect with gunfire. He has been released from the hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect is in critical condition and remains under law enforcement supervision, the Kalispell Police Department said.

Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman said no officers were involved in the shooting.

The Kalispell Police Department is asking anyone with information pertinent to this investigation to contact Detective Sergeant Ryan Bartholomew at 758-7793 or Investigations Captain Jim Wardensky at 758-7794.

