Officials ID man fatally shot in Edina strip mall parking lot; charges could come today

Officials identified the man who was shot to death in a strip mall parking lot in Edina over the weekend, allegedly by a suspect who remains jailed Wednesday awaiting charges.

Darien J. Roberson, 21, of St. Paul, was shot multiple times about 9 p.m. Saturday outside the mall just east of France Avenue in the 3500 block of W. 70th Street, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday.

Roberson died at the scene, a parking lot for several stores and restaurants that are near a Target and across 70th Street from the Galleria shopping center.

A 21-year-old Minneapolis man was immediately arrested and jailed on suspicion of murder, police said. Charges against the man could come as soon as Wednesday. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The suspect is believed to have known the victim, police noted.

The shooting marked Edina's second homicide in less than two weeks. Adam Jami Garcia, 32, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the apparently random attack on Nov. 24 that killed Christian H. Lundegaard, 62, of Richfield.