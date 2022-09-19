Police have identified the teen killed Friday on his 16th birthday in Over-the-Rhine, officials said.

Shawn Lewis was near the corner of Orchard and Main Street around 10 p.m. Friday he got into a physical altercation with another person, according to a police report. Then, a third person pulled out a gun and shot Lewis, the report said.

Investigators said the two suspects fled on foot. Cincinnati police officers were in the area and heard the gunfire, the department said. The officers rushed to the shooting and attempted first aid.

Lewis was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center where he later died, police said.

A coroner's report lists Lewis' address on Hawaiian Terrace in Mount Airy.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the killing.

Cincinnati police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 where tips can be left anonymously.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Officials ID teen killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting