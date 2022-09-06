Officials identify 37-year-old man killed during an assault in south Fort Worth

Officials have identified a 37-year-old man who police say was killed in an assault in south Fort Worth on Labor Day.

The assault was the second violent incident reported early Monday in the area.

The assault victim was identified as Apolonio Aguilar Mata, who died at about 3 a.m. Monday in the emergency room of a local hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website. A ruling on his cause of death is pending.

Fort Worth police responded to the hospital, and detectives determined that Mata was attacked in the area of 1000 Oak Grove Court South.

In that area, several people are believed to have assaulted the victim, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Police have not publicly identified any suspects or announced any arrests.

In another incident near the scene of the deadly assault, a man was shot and wounded early Monday during an altercation near an amateur rodeo event.

The man was shot in the thigh, then drove to a Fort Worth police patrol office, where he sought help. He was taken to a hospital in good condition.

No one has been arrested in the shooting, which occurred just before 2 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Oak Grove Road.

The man who was shot told Fort Worth police he got involved in an argument with a woman which turned physically violent. During the fight, an unknown man brandished a weapon and fired at least one time at the victim, police said.