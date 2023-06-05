Officials identify 58-year-old man shot and killed by Olathe police Saturday

Olathe police on Monday identified David Russell Sweet, 58, as the man two officers shot and killed during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop around 5:43 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Water Street, when an unrelated vehicle arrived, according to a news release from Sgt. Joel Yeldell, a spokesman for the Olathe Police Department.

Police allege that Sweet was driving the unrelated vehicle and approached the officers with a knife, Yeldell said.

Two officers shot and struck Sweet, who died at the scene. Neither of the officers were injured.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team, which is composed of members from multiple area law enforcement agencies, is investigating the killing.

Last month, prosecutors decided not to file charges against an Olathe police officer who shot and killed 27-year-old Brandon Lynch, who was experiencing a mental health crisis. The police department knew of Lynch’s history of schizophrenia, according to his mother Maria Varnas.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 913-971-6950 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.