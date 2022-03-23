Officials identify armed man fatally shot by police near Tacoma Mall

Officials have identified an armed man fatally shot by police near the Tacoma Mall last week.

Michael Mercado, 37 of Ruston, died March 16 outside a six-story residential building near South Pine and South 45th streets, close to the west entrance of the mall.

Officers were called about 3:30 p.m. and had a confrontation with Mercado, who was shot multiple times.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating the police shooting and has not released any details about the incident, including why police were initially called to the area, what led up to the shooting and how many officers fired their weapons.

No officers were injured.

A handgun was found near Mercado’s body, police said.