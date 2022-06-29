Officials identify cause of fire in former Gault Middle School building in Tacoma

A fire that broke out Monday in the long-vacant Gault Middle School building in Tacoma is suspected to have been caused by someone setting off fireworks illegally, a Tacoma Fire Department official said.

The fire started on the first floor of the building, located at 1115 E. Division Lane. Firefighters responded to the incident at about 12:20 p.m., and the fire was contained to a room on the first floor, with no injuries and no structural damage reported.

Fire department spokesperson Joe Meinecke said it’s not yet clear whether the person who set off the fireworks intended to cause a fire at the school. He said fire investigators are working with Tacoma Police Department to determine that and find out who is responsible for the fire.

It’s illegal for individuals to set off fireworks on their own in Tacoma. The use of them is only allowed by professionals at authorized community events. People caught using fireworks in the city could be fined $513 and have their fireworks confiscated.

On Monday, after the fire was under control, Meinecke said investigators would be keeping fireworks in mind as a possible cause because the Fourth of July is nearly here. Meinecke recently told The News Tribune that the fire department responds to fires and injuries associated with the use of fireworks every year.

