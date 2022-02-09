Officials identify homicide victim dropped off at Tacoma hospital with gunshot wound

A 40-year-old man who was fatally shot Monday at a Tacoma motel and then dropped off at a local hospital was identified Wednesday by the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

Joshua Ferrell, of Tacoma, died of a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled his death a homicide.

Police said Ferrell was shot in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street in the city’s South End. Officers responded about 10 a.m. to that area and the hospital where Ferrell was dropped off.

A woman drove Ferrell to the hospital where he later died. It’s unclear how she knew Ferrell, but police said they have been in contact with her.

Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Wendy Haddow said detectives believe Ferrell was shot inside a motel room. Police haven’t determined what led up to the shooting, and it’s not clear whether the victim knew the shooter.

The man’s death was the sixth homicide in the city this year.