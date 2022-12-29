Officials identify man who died after Independence police officer shot him outside motel

Police have identified the man who died after an Independence officer shot him in a motel parking lot early Wednesday.

Terry L. Bowman, 39, of Independence died in the hospital Wednesday afternoon, hours after a police officer shot him outside of the Executive Inn and Suites in the 15000 block of U.S. 40 Highway, according to Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

Depue said the officer was patrolling in the parking lot just after midnight, when they conducted a check of an occupied vehicle. When the officer exited their vehicle, Bowman allegedly got out of his car holding a handgun, Depue said.

Then, the officer fired their weapon and struck Bowman. The officer was not injured.

At the scene, officials canvassed the area for potential witnesses and interviewed motel guests, Depue said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Investigations Team (PIIT), which is comprised of members of the Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, Grandview and Independence police departments.

PIIT was formed in November to investigate police use of force cases in eastern Jackson County that were previously handled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.