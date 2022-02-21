Officials identify man found dead at scene of officer-involved shooting

Feb. 21—Officials have identified a man found dead following an officer-involved shooting late Saturday in Walpole.

Christopher Tkal, 57, of Walpole was found "deceased at the scene of the shooting," officials said in a news release.

Tkal served as Cheshire Medical Center's vice president of Quality, Patient Safety and Surgical Services, said Heather Atwell, the center's communications manager. He was employed by Cheshire for seven years, Atwell said.

"Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues," Atwell said in a statement. On-site counseling services are available for Cheshire staff members.

Around 11:14 p.m. on Saturday, police received a 911 call and responded to a report of domestic violence at 1461 County Road in Walpole.

State police troopers were the first to arrive, and an encounter ensued with a man inside the home, later identified as Tkal.

During the encounter, one trooper fired his weapon, officials said.

A loaded rifle was found underneath Tkal's body.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg conducted an autopsy Sunday, and determined Tkal's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

The manner of death was determined to be homicide.

"No officers have been physically injured, and there is no threat to the public," according to the news release.

The name of the trooper involved in the incident is being withheld pending completion of a formal interview. The initial responding troopers were not equipped with body cameras or cruiser cameras.

The incident remains under investigation. Authorities said additional information will not be released until after the trooper's formal interview, which is expected to take place this week.

