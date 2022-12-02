Officials identify man shot by deputies following fatal stabbing

Dec. 1—The Maryland Attorney General's Office on Thursday identified the man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies early Tuesday morning after he allegedly stabbed his parents, killing one of them.

Aaron Mensah, 23, of Frederick, was shot by deputies in a neighborhood east of Frederick, according to a press release from the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

The three deputies involved in the fatal shooting were identified as Deputy First Class Cassy Boettcher, Deputy Travis Stely, and Deputy Nathan McLeroy.

According to the release, Boettcher has been with the sheriff's office for two-and-a-half years. McLeroy has been with the agency since July, but has three years of law enforcement experience. Stely has been with the sheriff's office since September and has a total of six years of law enforcement experience.

Todd Wivell, spokesman for the sheriff's office, wrote in an email Thursday that all three deputies are on paid administrative leave.

At around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Mensah's sister called the police and said that Mensah was attacking their parents, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies responded roughly two minutes later to 5804 Haller Place, a neighborhood south of Old National Pike between Frederick and New Market.

At the scene, deputies found Mensah's mother inside the home with stab wounds, and Mensah's father outside the home, also with stab wounds. Mensah's mother was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and was later released with "superficial injuries," according to the sheriff's office.

Mensah's father was taken to Frederick Health Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's deputies, Maryland State Police troopers and officers with Frederick Police Department found Aaron Mensah a few streets away at the 5800 block of Zoe Lane. He was holding a knife, which officers told him to drop, according to a press release from the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

Story continues

After an officer hit him with a beanbag shotgun round, the man "rapidly moved toward" officers, who tried to stun him with a Taser. Three deputies fired their guns at the man, striking him, a press release from the Independent Investigations Unit said.

Multiple rounds were fired and hit Mensah, though officials have not said how many times he was hit.

Mensah was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel