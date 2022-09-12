Officials identify man shot, killed by deputies in Lake County

Lake County officials have identified the man who was killed during a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday.

Deputies said 49-year-old James Edward Vought was killed by a Lake County deputy after responding to a home on Reagans Run Drive in Clermont around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies said they were called to the home for reports of a suicidal man who was armed with a rifle.

Vought was shot by a deputy during a confrontation at the home.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy has been placed on administrative leave and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

