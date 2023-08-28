Officials identify man stabbed to death in Durham, NH

Officials have identified the man stabbed to death in Durham, NH Saturday.

An autopsy performed Sunday confirmed Alexander Talcott, suffered a fatal stab wound to the neck on Bennett Road, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office. Investigators have classified the death as a homicide.

Officials say the parties involved in the incident have been identified and that there is no danger to the public.

The investigation into Talcott’s death is ongoing. Police are investigating whether the person who stabbed Talcott acted in self-defense.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW