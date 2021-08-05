Officials identify Mt. Lebanon man killed in suspected double murder-suicide

Aug. 5—Officials on Wednesday released the name of a man killed along with his wife nearly a week earlier in a suspected double murder-suicide in Mt. Lebanon.

John Tratras, 66, died in the shooting incident at about 2:40 a.m. Thursday in the Gilkeson Road home he shared with Ana Tratras, 59, who also was fatally shot, according to information released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police have said the couple's son, identified by the medical examiner's office as 25-year-old George Tratras, called 911 in the pre-dawn hours and told authorities he'd killed his parents and wanted to turn himself in.

But George Tratras opened fire on responding police, injuring a Dormont officer, as was a Mt. Lebanon officer who suffered a non-gunshot injury. Both officers were treated for their injuries and released.

After hiding from police, George Tratras took off in a car. He was found dead in the crashed vehicle near the Route 19 exit ramp to McLaughlin Run Road.

Allegheny County Police investigators indicated he had shot himself.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.