Officials identify suspect in fatal Mt. Angel shooting, offer cash reward for info

Matt Rawlings
·1 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in Mt. Angel on New Year’s Day.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Mt. Angel man Agustin Barocio, 42. He is described as 5-foot-2, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing at PDX after window blew out

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting report on Pershing Street near Marquam Street just before 6 a.m. on Monday where they found a man with serious injuries.

The man, later identified as 42-year-old Brandon Slack, was eventually declared dead at the scene, officials said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Jessica Van Horn at 503-584-6211. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony and tipsters can be anonymous.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Recommended Stories