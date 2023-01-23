Officials identify teen accused in Fort Worth shooting deaths of 5-year-old, 17-year-old

A teenager has been identified as one of the suspects in an August drive-by shooting that killed a 5-year-old boy and his 17-year-old cousin in northwest Fort Worth and left several others injured, according to jail records and Fort Worth police.

The teen was 16 and charged as a juvenile when he was taken into custody just days after the fatal August shooting, but he was transferred to the Tarrant County Jail on Jan. 11 and now faces being charged as an adult after he turned 17.

Jail records identified the suspect as Jay Nixon-Clark, who was booked on two capital murder charges and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office has not yet filed the charges in adult court.

Killed in the shooting were 5-year-old Rayshard Scott and 17-year-old Jamarrien Monroe. An 18-month-old was among those wounded in the shooting.

Rayshard Scott, 5, of Fort Worth was shot to death on Aug. 28, 2022 outside his home in northwest Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police have not described a motive in the killings.

When reached Sunday, Nixon-Clark’s mother declined to comment to a Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter on the charges.

Along with Nixon-Clark, 21-year-old Anthony Bell Johnson of Fort Worth was arrested in the case just days after the slayings.

Johnson was charged with capital murder on Sept. 12, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. He remained in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth on Monday with bond set at $750,000.

Nixon-Clark was in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday in lieu of bond over $1.4 million.

The shooting occurred at 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 28 in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive in Fort Worth, near the intersection of Barber Ridge Trail.

The victims were outside of the house when the assailants arrived in a vehicle and opened fire, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes has said. Multiple cartridge casings were found on the street.

Jamarrien Monroe was pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m. on Aug. 28 at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jamarrien Monroe, 17, was fatally shot in the 8500 block of Steel Dust Drive in August.

Rayshard Scott died at 3:32 p.m. at Cook Children’s Medical Center in the emergency room.

“We’re seeing violent crime on the rise across the country, and unfortunately we’re seeing violent crime here in Fort Worth in numbers we don’t want to see,” Noakes said in a news conference shortly after the August shooting. “But when you have children — when you have children who are murdered completely senselessly, it adds just another level to that tragedy we’re all experiencing.

Beyond those who were shot, other people were at the house when the shooting occurred.

Jail records showed that Nixon-Clark was being held on eight additional counts of murder, six charges of deadly conduct/discharging a firearm and two charges of injury to a child, but Fort Worth police said Monday they were not aware of those charges.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office officials, who oversee the jail, said information on any additional cases was not available because charges had not been filed in court.