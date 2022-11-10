Officials identify victim in decapitation discovered after dog seen carrying severed arm

Jackson Police are investigating the discovery of a dismembered body in South Jackson earlier this week.

Officials have identified the victim in a gruesome death that was uncovered Saturday after a stray dog was seen wandering in the 4000 block of Terry Road in South Jackson with a severed human arm in its mouth.

Video of the dog with the arm in its mouth was later shared on social media.

During the ensuing investigation, authorities discovered a decapitated body in a nearby abandoned house in the woods, said Deric Hearn, deputy Jackson police chief. The body was later identified by Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart as that of Scott Allen Tyler, 53.

“That is a very graphic and brutal picture, the mutilation of a body," said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba at a Monday news conference. "My reaction is one of disgust, is one of concern. It's not something you grow accustomed to. It's never something you want to grow accustomed to.”

More:Dog seen carrying severed arm; decapitated body later found in Jackson MS

JPD and the Hinds County Corner are still investigating the incident and had not located the head as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson police at 601-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Decapitation victim identified after dog seen carrying severed arm