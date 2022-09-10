Officials identify victims in Friday's Cecil County home shooting as parents, 3 children

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office identified the five people killed in Friday's quintuple shooting in Elk Mills, Maryland, as the Milligan family.

The two parents and three children were found by police Friday morning throughout the house and garage, with fatal gunshot wounds, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. A semi-automatic handgun was found near the father, identified Saturday as 39-year-old Marcus Edward Milligan, according to police.

The other victims were identified through their autopsies as the man's wife, 37-year-old Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, and their children, 14-year-old Teresa Milligan, 11-year-old Nora Milligan and 8-year-old Finn Milligan.

Police said they were called to the house on Hebron Court at 9:19 a.m. for a report from an unidentified man that three children and a woman were fatally shot. They had not been called to the Milligan family's home for any past incidents.

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident. There is no current threat to the public.

