Officials identify woman killed in suspected vehicular homicide near Puyallup

A woman who was struck and killed by a car in Puyallup Oct. 28 was identified Friday by the Pierce County medical examiner. Police arrested a man suspected of killing the woman with his car.

Linda Lou Lee, 64, died of multiple blunt-force injuries, according to a news release from the medical examiner’s office. Police initially said the victim was a 54-year-old woman. Lee was a Pacific resident.

Police responded about 11:25 p.m. Oct. 28 to a report of a car-versus-pedestrian collision in the 300 block of 39th Avenue Southwest, according to a news release from the Puyallup Police Department. When officers arrived, they found Lee down in the roadway. Police and fire crews attempted to save her, but she died at the scene.

A 34-year-old man from Federal Way was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide. He has yet to be charged. Police said they believe the driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Police said the woman was driving east on 39th Avenue Southwest when, for unknown reasons, she stopped in the outside lane of travel and got out of her car.

The driver from Federal Way was going east on 39th Avenue Southwest when he allegedly struck the woman with his car, police said.