Officials: Incidents at Apollo unrelated

Aug. 29—A man underwent surgery at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Friday night after he was shot in the abdomen during an altercation in the parking lot of the football stadium at Apollo High School following a game between Apollo and Owensboro High School.

But the Daviess County Sheriff's Department and Daviess County Superintendent Matt Robbins both said that the 9:43 p.m. shooting had nothing to do with the game.

Major Barry Smith, chief deputy in the sheriff's department, said it was not related to an incident at the school on Thursday, when two students were charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.

Nor, he said, was it related to the incident earlier Friday where the two juveniles were shot on Balmoral Court in eastern Daviess County.

One juvenile was taken into custody Friday night on an unrelated charge, the sheriff's department said.

And a man was questioned about the shooting and released.

Robbins said the altercation "resulted in the accidental discharge of one shot, which struck a single person. The incident stemmed from a previous altercation that took place elsewhere in our community."

He said, "It is important to reiterate that those involved in this event are not affiliated with Apollo High School or any students or events relating to our schools. The incident stemmed from a previous altercation that took place elsewhere in our community. It is also important to note that the event did not take place within the stadium."

Robbins added, "There were no injuries to anyone who was not directly involved in the altercation, and that injury involved the accidental discharge of a firearm in the possession of the person who was injured."

He said the altercations involved "four individuals not affiliated with our school or district."

The names of those involved were not made public on Saturday.

Smith said, "There seems to be some history" between the people involved in the altercation.

He said, "We may have information on those involved, but we have to sort through the information, and we hope to talk to the victim sometime soon. We think we know the individuals involved."

Smith and Robbins said there was extra security at the game.

"After the incident at Apollo the day before, there were rumors on social media that the game could be intense, and they did request additional security for the game," Smith said.

Robbins said, "Our law enforcement presence at this event was significantly enhanced. There were nine on-duty officers in attendance to monitor the event. Those attending the game were prohibited from bringing bags/backpacks into the stadium."

He said, "The first responders to the scene were two DCPS School Law Enforcement Officers, who quickly apprehended the weapons, detained the suspects and de-escalated the situation."

Robbins said, "Here are the things we are committed to doing to further strengthen and ensure the safety and security of our students, staff and families:

"We will maintain an increased presence of law enforcement at games and other events involving large public gatherings.

"We continue to review, monitor and make appropriate enhancements of all aspects of safety and security relating to our schools and campuses.

"In addition to our exceptional team of highly-trained professional School Law Enforcement Officers, DCPS maintains a strong and positive relationship with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, Owensboro Police Department, Kentucky State Police and other agencies of first responders."

Robbins said parents need to "review the definition of terroristic threatening with your child, and make sure they understand the legal consequences of such actions. Bringing a weapon of any kind onto school property is a felony offense and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

He said, "Parents/guardians are encouraged to contact our school guidance counselors with any concerns regarding anxiety among their students."

