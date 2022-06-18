Officials say individual barricaded themselves in basement in Lynn causing standoff with Police

There is still a large police presence in Lynn after authorities say an individual barricaded themselves in a basement on Hanover Street Friday night.

Police said there is no immediate danger to the public. There is no information regarding anyone else being in the home as well.

State and local police along with members of the Lynn Police Behavioral Health Unit are also on the scene.

This is an active and ongoing incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

