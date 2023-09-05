Officials investigate antisemitic gestures allegedly made by 4 students at California high school

An investigation is underway by the River Delta Unified School District into antisemitic gestures allegedly made by four students at a Yolo County high school.

The district was made aware Monday night of four Delta High School students reportedly making hateful gestures at an outside location, according to Superintendent Kathy Wright. She said the investigation began “first thing” Tuesday morning.

The investigation came roughly 16 hours after a picture of four students performing a Nazi salute circulated on social media and garnered thousands of likes.

“We absolutely will not tolerate such horrific behaviors, and actions and appropriate disciplinary actions will be assigned immediately as these behaviors are in direct opposition to the values, beliefs and goals of our schools and the district as a whole,” Wright said in a statement.

She said the district “will only accept actions and behaviors that respect, protect and celebrate the wonderful diversity of our student population and the community and world at large.”

Due to the nature of the active investigation, Wright said few details were available.

Delta High School is located in Clarksburg, a small Yolo County town on the banks of the Sacramento River, 10 miles south of Sacramento.