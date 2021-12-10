Officials investigate bullet found on property of Hazlet elementary school

HAZLET - A bullet was found on the property of Cove Road Elementary School Thursday, more than two months after a report of shots fired in the area, Monmouth County Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

A school employee found the bullet on school grounds while cleaning leaves with a leaf blower, officials said.

Hrsdazlet police and officers from the Prosecutor’s Office investigated the incident Thursday. Investigators confirmed that the object was a bullet that had been fired from a gun, but were unable to find evidence that a shooting took place, authorities said.

Township police responded to a report of shots fired in the neighborhood behind the school at 10:14 p.m. on Oct. 7. At the time, no bullets were located, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

“The Hazlet Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident,” Linskey said. “However, at this time, based upon the connection to the October shots-fired call, there does not appear to be any reason for concern to students or local residents, particularly considering the fact that that call came long after school hours had ended.”

Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Hazlet Police detective Nick Logothetis at 732-264-6565 or detective Brian Hammarstrom of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau at 800-533-7443.

