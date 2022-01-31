Officials investigate death of inmate at NH state prison

Jan. 31—Officials are investigating what's being called the "untimely death" of an inmate at the state prison in Berlin.

Evidence suggests an inmate at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility suffered a medical event on Saturday evening, and the death is not considered suspicious, according to a release from the Department of Corrections on Sunday.

Prison staff responded after receiving a report of an unresponsive male in a housing unit.

Life-saving measures were immediately started at the scene and the facility's medical team responded, along with an ambulance, the statement said.

Emergency responders pronounced the inmate dead at 8:40 p.m., officials said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. No additional information was released pending notification of family and completion of the autopsy.