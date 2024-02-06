Officials investigate after Kansas City man found dead in Jackson County field Saturday

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 39-year-old man found dead in a field Saturday near Grain Valley.

Deputies responded around 11:15 a.m. to the intersection of Duncan and Sweeney roads, where they found Charles E. Stutts of Kansas City dead in a field off the road, according to Sheriff Darryl Forte.

Independence Police Department crime scene investigators processed the scene. His cause of death remains under investigation.

“I want to assure the community that we are dedicated to understanding the details of this case,” Forte said in a statement, “and if anyone has information related to this incident, I encourage them to come forward and assist us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the sheriff’s office at 816-541-8017 ext., 70434.