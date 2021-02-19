Officials investigate suspicious package at Line 3 protests

CARLTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities were investigating Friday after a protester allegedly threw a suspicious package at a construction site for the Enbridge Energy Line 3 replacement pipeline, according to Enbridge and the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

A bomb squad was called to the area that was evacuated, though there were no immediate details. Enbridge said the company has shut down its pipelines in the area out of an abundance of caution.

There were no immediate arrests in connection with the package, which authorities say was thrown by protesters shortly after 12:30 p.m. as they were dispersing from the area. Enbridge Energy said workers saw a protester throw a suspicious device onto the construction site, then rush to drive away.

Enbridge said its workers were evacuated. The sheriff’s office said Perch Lake Town Hall was being used as a shelter. The incident is ongoing.

It was not immediately clear how many protesters were in the area, or how many people were evacuated.

“Putting the lives of workers, first responders and community members at risk is unacceptable,” said Enbridge spokeswoman Juli Kellner. “Protestors need to know actions that put people in harm’s way will be prosecuted, and that we are working with the police and other authorities to assure worker safety.”

Line 3 starts in Alberta and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. It was built in the 1960s. After years of regulatory reviews and other court challenges, Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge began construction on the 337-mile (542-kilometer) replacement in Minnesota in early December. The other U.S. and Canadian sections are already finished.

Opponents say the tar sands oil Line 3 would carry would aggravate climate change and endanger pristine waters where Native Americans harvest wild rice. There is an area near the construction site that’s designated for protests, but some people have been arrested after interfering with the project.

“Peaceful protests are not illegal. There are no explosives,” the protest group Camp Migizi posted on Facebook on Friday. “Law enforcement induced hysteria is being used to manipulate the masses to curt resistance. The only immediate danger is the wellbeing of the rice, and the water.”

Recommended Stories

  • Voting rights advocates decry 'devastating' Georgia measure limiting ballot access

    Democrats and voting rights groups condemned on Friday a broad proposal by Georgia Republicans to limit absentee and in-person voting in the state, the latest salvo in a national fight over efforts to place new restrictions on casting a ballot. Republicans said the sweeping measure was needed to bolster confidence in election integrity after former President Donald Trump disputed November's results that saw Joe Biden become the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state in 28 years. The legislation, one of dozens of restrictive voting measures pending in Georgia, would have "devastating consequences" for voters, a coalition of voting rights groups said in an open letter to Republican state legislators.

  • US jobless claims rise to 861,000 as layoffs stay high

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week to 861,000, evidence that layoffs remain painfully high despite a steady drop in the number of confirmed viral infections. Applications from laid-off workers rose 13,000 from the previous week, which was revised sharply higher, the Labor Department said Thursday. Before the virus erupted in the United States last March, weekly applications for unemployment benefits had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

  • Radnor Furniture Designer Susan Clark Settles into a Manhattan Aerie

    Clark has brought her collaborative vision to a 4,000 sqft Upper East Side apartment filled with like-minded crafty companions for what she calls an “experiential showroom”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 36 Clever-Approved Coffee Tables to Tie Together Your Space

    These coffee tables are worth every pennyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Devon company that made World War Two parachutes to land Mars Perseverance Rover

    A Devon company that made parachutes for the Second World War will help soften the landing of the Perseverance rover when it arrives on Mars this evening. Tiverton-based Heathcoat Fabrics, founded by a family of inventors who began by working with lace and silk in the 19th century, now makes state-of-the-art fabric for space companies and Nasa, as well as for military and energy clients. Director Peter Hill admitted to being "a bit nervous" for the parachute's big moment, which will take place during the "seven minutes of terror" during which the craft will be on its own after entering the Martian atmosphere, as events happen too fast to be communicated back to earth in time. "It's been thoroughly tested. One would hope that nothing would go wrong, but landing stuff on Mars is very complicated and very difficult," he said. The parachute, made from extremely strong nylon, has been baked at 135C to kill any microorganisms, before travelling through space at temperatures well below freezing. The company already has significant space pedigree, having landed a probe on Saturn's moon Titan in 2005 and the Beagle 2 mission to Mars, which failed for unrelated reasons, as well as working for private space companies that Mr Hill is not allowed to name. "No other still extant parachute fabric manufacturer is still going today, since prior to World War Two. As far as we know, there's nobody else who has been doing it as long as us. We've got a much longer history than anybody else," he says. The company joins other British expertise in the mission, which if successfully landed will see the Rover spending a decade on Mars, collecting samples before bringing them back to Earth, in the hopes of finding proof that life once thrived there.

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • Apple's drop 'not a good sign' for Nasdaq - analyst

    As Apple falls into correction territory, Thomson Reuters Stocks Buzz Analyst Terence Gabriel tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why the Nasdaq may also be in for a plunge.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell admitted Jeffrey Epstein had secret tapes of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, reporter claims

    Ghislaine Maxwell admitted that Jeffrey Epstein had secret recordings of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, a CBS News producer has claimed in a new book. The British socialite, who is awaiting trial on charges of procuring girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s, was reportedly duped by journalist Ira Rosen into confirming that the sex offender had taped his famous friends. Reports that Epstein had planted secret recording devices in his homes and - it was rumoured - had potentially incriminating tapes of his many powerful associates have circulated for years but have never been verified. Mr Rosen, an award-winning producer, said he spoke with Ms Maxwell ahead of the 2016 presidential election and, acting on a "hunch" that recordings existed, duped the socialite into apparently confirming his theory. In his memoir, Mr Rosen writes that he told Ms Maxwell: "I want the tapes. I know he [Epstein] was videotaping everyone."

  • Kacey Musgraves is selling a shirt dissing Ted Cruz to raise money for Texas charities

    The country singer announced on Twitter that all of the profits from the shirt will directly support Texans in need.

  • Dr Fauci says Trump did ‘terrible things’ to him and now has to live under armed security

    The doctor said he has been living under the protection of armed security since last April

  • Why Ted Cruz was so hated long before the Cancun incident

    Texas’s junior senator has never much cared for being liked – which has left him vulnerable in the face of public outrage

  • As Texas deep freeze subsides, some households now face electricity bills as high as $10,000

    “The last thing an awful lot of people need right now is a higher electric bill — and that’s unfortunately something a lot of people will get stuck with."

  • Donald Trump Jr hits out ‘Democrat governor’ of Texas... who is actually Republican

    Texas last had a Democrat governor more than 25 years ago

  • Trump complained that he was served a smaller steak than a dining companion at his DC hotel restaurant: report

    Melania Trump once rejected a $64 plate of Dover sole because it was topped with chives and parsley, the chef told The Washingtonian.

  • Yes, we messed up on electricity. But the Texas way of governing is far from broken.

    There’s plenty to improve on, but if it’s as bad as leftists suggest, why do so many people want to come here?

  • Suspect arrested in violent shoving of Asian American woman in New York

    Actor Olivia Munn decried the incident in Queens, which is among several that has the community on edge.

  • Oklahoma alligators frozen in water with snouts sticking out

    Images show reptiles slightly above the waterline surrounded by frozen water

  • A Columbia professor who uses heroin says the drug helps him maintain a work-life balance and should be legal for everyone

    "There aren't many things in life that I enjoy more than a few lines by the fireplace," the psychology professor Carl Hart writes in his new book.

  • Lindsey Graham latest Republican to 'bend the knee' to Trump in Mar-a-Lago visit

    Meeting with South Carolina congressman comes amid rift between party’s leaders

  • Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls for a 'full investigation' of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes

    Cuomo's administration is under fire for deliberately withholding information about COVID-19 nursing home deaths in the state.