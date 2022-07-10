Officials investigate untimely death of inmate at New Hampshire State Prison for Men

Jul. 10—The death of a New Hampshire inmate is under investigation, Department of Corrections officials said.

The untimely death investigation is underway at the State Prison for Men in Concord.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, prison officials were notified of an unresponsive inmate in his cell and "emergency response protocols were immediately started," officials said in a release.

"While the death does not appear to be suspicious, all aspects remain under investigation," prison officials said.

The identity of the inmate was not released pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, officials said.

The Department of Corrections has asked the state police to assist in the investigation.