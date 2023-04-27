ATF Boston investigating two explosive devices that went off in New Hampshire

Federal investigators are trying to figure out what caused two explosions in Weare, New Hampshire and they are asking the public for help.

A spokesperson for the Boston division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) tells Boston 25 News last night’s initial explosion was in a device on Dustin Tavern Road just after 6 p.m. The second happened Thursday morning, around 6-7 miles away on Sugar Hill Road.

No one was hurt in the first explosion while a man sustained minor injuries in the second.

Craig Waldron says he was driving his van down Sugar Hill Road when he saw something smoldering.

“I was just trying to make sure there was no fires going on. And as soon as I saw it wasn’t a brush fire I started to move and then it exploded,” said Waldron.

The man who was driving the van says he saw something smoldering, he stopped and then the plastic pvc pipe device exploded. He described it as very loud. He has some minor cuts. He’s talking to investigators now at the PD. pic.twitter.com/s3MXR043oX — Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) April 27, 2023

Waldron says the explosion broke his van window sending glass everywhere.

“It was loud, like somebody setting a cannon off on the fourth of July. You could hear it through the whole town,” said Waldron.

Weare NH police are talking to driver if this van in connection to an explosion this morning. The driver just pulled the van into the police department garage. @ATFBoston is at the police department. pic.twitter.com/M8XJsFKlMJ — Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) April 27, 2023

Waldron had some minor injuries to his face. He told Boston 25 News the device that exploded was a white PVC pipe.

“Little white caps on the end of a one-foot section of PVC with black tape holding the caps on. It was still half full of black powder and packed with a white t-shirt,” said Waldron.

Waldron said he was being questioned by investigators who had him pull his van into the station’s garage.

“They are trying to figure out if it was me or not. Rule me out,” remarked Waldron.

Concord Stage Road and Sugar Hill Road were shut down early Thursday morning while officials investigated the area, according to Weare police. Concord Stage Road was reopened less than an hour later while Sugar Hill Road remained closed.

Boston ATF Special Agent In Charge Jim Ferguson says they are asking the public to check their home cameras for anything that looks suspicious and they did talk to Waldron at great length. “The victim has been extremely cooperative. At this time we don’t believe he has any association with the planting of that device,” said Ferguson.

New Hampshire State Police and the Weare Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

.@ATFBoston is on scene at the investigation of an explosion in Weare, assisted by @NH_StatePolice and Weare PD. pic.twitter.com/GmrCIVPHVL — ATF Boston (@ATFBoston) April 27, 2023

Because former President Trump is in New Hampshire, the ATF did alert the Secret Service out of an abundance of caution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

