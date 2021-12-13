Officials investigating after blaze breaks out at Platte County Jail over the weekend

Officials are investigating after a fire broke out in the Platte County Jail Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

No one was injured in the fire, which began in the laundry room just after 4 p.m., and no evacuation was needed, Maj. Erik Holland, a spokesman for the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release.

After an initial investigation, it’s believed the fire began in a dryer due to a mechanical failure, Holland said. The fire was contained to the laundry room.

The Central Platte Fire Protection District got the fire under control, though it’s not immediately clear how long it took to do so.

When the news release was sent at 2 a.m., the Platte County Jail had resumed normal operations.

Sheriff Mark Owen in a statement said jail staff responded quickly to help “protect the rest of the facility and ensure the safety of our inmates.”