Officials investigating cause of Saturday evening apartment fire in Wisconsin Rapids

The Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department and firefighters from multiple other local agencies responded to a fire Saturday evening at an apartment building in the 700 block of 23rd Street North in Wisconsin Rapids. As of Monday morning, investigators had not yet determined a cause of the fire.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire Saturday evening that left the tenants of a four-apartment building without a place to stay.

At 9:18 p.m. Saturday, the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at an apartment in the 700 block of 23rd Street North, said Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department Battalion Chief Ben Goodreau.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were coming out the roof, Goodreau said. Firefighters from multiple agencies around the area were called in to help. The fire was extinguished quickly, but firefighters remained on scene for a couple of hours to overhaul the building and make sure there was no additional fire, Goodreau said.

The tenants of the four apartments evacuated themselves before firefighters arrived, Goodreau said. No one was injured by the fire.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the residents of the building. Officials hope the structure can be repaired and the tenants can return to the apartments, Goodreau said.

Goodreau said as of Monday morning investigators had not yet determined a cause of the fire.

