Officials investigating death of EKCC inmate from Pulaski County

Mar. 17—The Kentucky Department of Corrections (DOC) is investigating an inmate death that took place last week at Eastern Kentucky Correctional Complex (EKCC).

Shawn Marshall Reynolds, 35, of Somerset, had been serving a 20-year sentence in state prison when he passed away on March 8.

According to a preliminary autopsy report provided by Morgan County Coroner Raymond Vancleave, law enforcement present at autopsy indicated that Reynolds "was assaulted with a metal tool while in prison." The medical examiner found he had suffered "[b]lunt force injuries of the head, torso, and extremities."

DOC Communications Manager Katherine Williams didn't address specifics of Reynolds' injuries, but she did confirm, "There is currently an ongoing investigation related to his death."

Reynolds was initially sentenced in Pulaski Circuit Court in October 2013 to a five-year conditional discharge for first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree Persistent Felony. The full sentence was imposed on March 27, 2014, following a probation violation, and he had been in state custody since.

According to DOC, Reynolds had been transferred to EKCC on April 30, 2021.

Funeral services for Reynolds were held last Monday, after which he was laid to rest in Good Hope Cemetery.