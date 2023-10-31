Officials investigating death of inmate Monday at Juneau County Jail

MAUSTON − Officials are investigating the death of an inmate found unconscious Monday afternoon in the Juneau County Jail.

At 1:45 p.m. Monday, Juneau County Jail deputies found an inmate in his cell who was unresponsive, according to a news release from the Juneau County Sheriff's Office. The deputies immediately attempted lifesaving measures.

The deputies paged the Mauston Area Ambulance to the jail and the emergency medical personnel continued the deputies' attempts to save the inmate's life, but he died, according to the news release.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death, and no further information will be released until the investigation is finished.

