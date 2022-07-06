Officials investigating fatal shooting

Jul. 6—HARLINGEN — The Cameron County Sheriff's Department is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old man found dying in the back seat of his friend's car, officials said.

Investigators believe Jaime Medina, 18, was shot on westbound Expressway 83 just west of FM 800 before 2 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff's officials stated Tuesday.

Officials are investigating the case as a "homicide," they stated in a press release.

"Shortly before 2 p.m. today, two male subjects drove up to a Harlingen police officer seeking assistance for their friend, who was in the back seat and had been shot," the press release stated.

Medina died after receiving medical assistance at the scene and at a hospital, officials stated.

Based on the shooting's location, Harlingen police officials contacted the sheriff's office.

Both agencies are investigating the case.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sgt. Larry Moore, the Harlingen Police Department's spokesman, said he did not have further information.

Officials are urging those with information to call Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.