Officials investigating second ‘suspicious death’ in Nashua, Friday

Officials in Nashua are responding to the scene of a “suspicious death,” according to a release issued by the New Hampshire Attorney General.

Officials say an adult female has been found at a home in Nashua.

This marks the second death deemed suspicious that officials have responded to in Nashua, Friday. Earlier in the day police responded to the shooting death of a 53-year-old man by the name of Lee Knoetig. Police arrested 19-year-old Alexander Wheeler in connection with Mr. Knoetig’s death.

[ UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting ]

At this time, officials have not indicated these two incidents are connected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

