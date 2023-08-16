Officials investigating series of fires in Tulare area
An investigation is underway to figure out how a series of fires were sparked in the Tulare area.
Valve just dropped a Steam Client Beta update that finally introduces a sought-after feature. The Steam Remote Play service will now offer 4K support, providing a series of presets to allow gamers to find the perfect high-res settings for preferred titles. Prior to this update, 4K was still possible when playing remotely, but it required plenty of experimentation with settings and didn’t always work right.
Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who was questioned Monday by a grand jury ahead of former President Trump’s indictment announcement, calls the last two and a half years of election lies a “nightmare” that he hopes will soon come to an end.
iSeeCars analyzed 10.8 million used-car transactions to declare $20K late-model used cars nearly extinct. Ready to be bummed out?
The Dodgers are getting hot at the right time.
Highlight, an in-home product testing company, raised $18 million in Series A funding to continue developing its technology already helping hundreds of brands test thousands of products. Dana Kim and Ethan Kellough started the company in 2020 after working in market research and engineering, respectively. Kim told TechCrunch that performing physical product research — the way it is done currently — typically involves multiple vendors, over 300 emails, many months and tens of thousands of dollars.
Trump's towering legal problems could affect financial markets and the economy in unexpected ways. Here's how it might all shake out.
General Motors is leading a $60 million Series B round into Mitra Chem, a battery materials startup promising to help build more affordable and accessible EV batteries for future GM vehicles. GM's latest investment is in line with its commitment to build a U.S.-focused battery supply chain. GM is also working with startup SolidEnergy Systems to build a high-capacity, pre-production lithium-ion battery, and with South Korea's Posco Chemical to build a $400 million battery materials facility in Canada.
The biggest news stories this morning: Cheap Teslas, the best DACs and a new, all-electric Lambo.
DynamoFL, which offers software to bring large language models (LLMs) to enterprises and fine-tune those models on sensitive data, today announced that it raised $15.1 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Canapi Ventures and Nexus Venture Partners. The tranche, with had participation from Formus Capital and Soma Capital, brings DynamoFL's total raised to $19.3 million. Co-founder and CEO Vaikkunth Mugunthan says that the proceeds will be put toward expanding DynamoFL's product offerings and growing its team of privacy researchers.
Clinical trials are the cornerstone of modern medical research, serving the evidence required to prove (or disprove) the safety and efficacy of a new treatment. This is something that Lindus Health is setting out to address, touting itself as a "next-gen contract research organization" (CRO) that makes it faster and easier to run clinical trials. The U.K. startup today announced it has raised $18 million in a Series A round of funding from big-name backers including Spotify investor Creandum, and billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel.
Bank stocks fell after a report of more possible bank downgrades by Fitch, a move that might affect some of the nation's biggest lenders.
GM's Cruise driverless taxis caused a traffic jam in San Francisco when 10 of the autonomous vehicles were impacted by wireless bottlenecks.
"This show is retroactively healing to like 3 generations."
More than 33,000 five-star fans are impressed with the results of this carpet cleaner's powerful suction.
Batman: Arkham Trilogy — which includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, Batman: Arkham Knight and the expansions for all three games — will land on Nintendo Switch on October 13th.
Lamborghini will preview its first electric car (and its fourth model line) with a concept due out on August 18. The EV will offer a 2+2 seating layout.
Zeelo — a ‘smart buses’ platform providing bus operators, employers and schools with private bus and shuttle transport programs — has secured $14 million in a fresh Series A ‘extension’ round of funding. The new investment was led by FlatzHoffmann (a European growth equity investor) and was joined by IREON Ventures (the CVC arm of Motor Oil Hellas), and an unnamed Boston-based family office. Zeelo now plans to accelerate sales and U.S. operations on the East and West coasts, as well as work on its tech platform.
Don Nelson and his wife, Joy, settled on Maui after he retired from coaching after the 2009-10 season.
Electric truck maker Nikola shares plummeted Monday after it recalled nearly all of its battery electric semi trucks. The company recalled 209 of its Class 8 Tre battery electric vehicles after a third-party investigation found a coolant leak likely caused a battery fire in one of its trucks. The company said Friday it has placed a temporary hold on new BEV sales until a resolution is in place.
Fuel economy figures for the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser show the hybrid powertrain brings big gains.