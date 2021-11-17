Transient accused of igniting occupied homeless tent near The Oaks mall

Sheriff's deputies in Thousand Oaks said they were searching Tuesday night for a man suspected of lighting a tent on fire while two homeless people were inside.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. south of The Oaks Mall on an embankment near the Lynn Road exit off northbound Highway 101.

Sgt. Tim Lohman, a Sheriff's Office spokesman, said officers were approached by a man who said he suffered burns from the fire. The man had been inside the tent with another person when the suspect poured a flammable liquid over it, lit it on fire, then fled.

Ventura County firefighters extinguished the fire by 5 p.m. Both tent occupants suffered minor burns.

Deputies identified the suspect as Robert Burn, a 34-year-old transient in the Thousand Oaks area. Lohman said deputies were searching the area for Burn, with assistance from the California Highway Patrol.

Anyone who may have seen Burn or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 805-654-9511.

🚨ALERT🚨



VCSO requests the publics assistance in locating Robert Burn. Robert is suspected of throwing a flammable liquid on two local transients & lighting them on fire near the Oaks Mall. If you see or know Robert’s whereabouts, please call 805 654 9511. pic.twitter.com/J0t5SH9mkF — Thousand Oaks Sta. (@toaksvcso) November 17, 2021

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

