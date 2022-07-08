Officials investigating ‘suspicious deaths’ in Alstead, N.H.

An investigation is underway in Alstead, New Hampshire after the bodies of a man and woman were found shot in a residence, Thursday night.

The incident took place on Bonnie Brae Drive, according to a release sent out by the state’s Attorney General, John M. Formella.

The deaths are being considered “suspicious” according to the AG’s release, which goes on to say " At this point it is believed that all parties involved have been identified and that there is no threat to the general public.”

At this time, the victim’s identities have not been released.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Friday, according to the AG.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW