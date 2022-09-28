Officials investigating suspicious package at shopping center in Stow

Public Safety Officials are currently investigating a suspicious package that was reported Wednesday morning at The Stow Shopping Plaza.

Police responded to the shopping center at 11 a.m. after workers noticed the suspicious item and called 911.

Emergency crews will remain on the scene and Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad will help assist in the investigation.

The Stow police advise the public to stay clear of the area at this time.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

