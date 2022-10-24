Officials to provide update on Harmony Montgomery murder investigation

Law enforcement officials plan to provide an update on Monday on the ongoing investigation into the murder of Harmony Montgomery, a 5-year-old New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019.

Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg are slated to speak at a joint news conference at the Manchester Police Department at 1 p.m., according to Formella’s office.

In August, investigators said they believed Harmony was killed in Manchester in early December 2019. Police say they first became aware that Harmony might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother in November.

Harmony’s father and stepmother have both pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being.

Adam Montgomery, 31, was indicted in March on an assault charge alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He pleaded not guilty and has been behind bars since January.

Kayla Montgomery, 32, was charged with theft by deception after police said she falsely claimed that her stepdaughter was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits. She has also pleaded not guilty.

A judge revoked Kayla’s bail back in September.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

