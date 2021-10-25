Officials: Iran behind drone attack on US base in Syria

LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say they believe Iran was behind the drone attack last week at the military outpost in southern Syria where American troops are based.

Officials said Monday the U.S. believes that Iran resourced and encouraged the attack, but that the drones were not launched from Iran. They were Iranian drones, and Iran appears to have facilitated their use, officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss details that have not been made public.

Officials said they believe the attacks involved as many as five drones laden with explosive charges, and that they hit both the U.S. side of al-Tanf garrison and the side where Syrian opposition forces stay.

There were no reported injuries or deaths as a result of the attack.

U.S. and coalition troops are based at al-Tanf to train Syrian forces on patrols to counter Islamic State militants. The base is also located on a road serving as a vital link for Iranian-backed forces from Tehran all the way to southern Lebanon and Israel.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby declined to provide details when asked about the report during a news conference Monday. He called it a “complex, coordinated and deliberate attack” and said the U.S. has seen similar ones before from Shia militia groups that are backed by Iran. But he would not go into specifics and said he had no update on the munitions used in the attack.

Kirby also declined to say if troops were warned ahead of time or whether the U.S. intends to make a military response.

“The protection and security of our troops overseas remains a paramount concern for the secretary,” Kirby said, referring to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, “and that if there is to be a response, it will be at a time and a place and a manner of our choosing, and we certainly won't get ahead of those kinds of decisions.”

Pro-Iran media outlets have been saying that the attack on Tanf was carried out by “Syria’s allies” — an apparent reference to Iran-backed groups — in retaliation for an attack days earlier near the historic Syrian town of Palmyra. Israel has been blamed for the attack, but U.S. officials say America was not involved with it.

“You can consider that the strike on Tanf was an implementation” of previous promises by Syrian allies to retaliate for Palmyra, according to an official with the so-called Axis of Resistance, an anti-Western political-military alliance that includes Iran, Syria, Hezbollah and other groups fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces.

The al-Tanf attack came in a period of rising tensions with Iran. The Biden administration this week said international diplomatic efforts to get Iran back into negotiations to return to a 2015 nuclear deal were at a “critical place” and that patience Is wearing thin.

The last major Iranian attack on U.S. forces was in January 2020, when Tehran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles on al-Asad air base in Iraq. U.S. and coalition troops were warned of the incoming missiles and were able to take cover, but more than 100 U.S. service members received traumatic brain injuries as a result of the blasts.

The Iran attack was in response to the U.S. drone strike earlier that month near the Baghdad airport that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Two months after the al-Asad assault, U.S. fighter jets struck five sites in retaliation, targeting Iranian-backed Shiite militia members believed responsible for the January rocket attack.

_____ Associated Press writer Bassem Mroue in Beirut contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Aerospace giant Lockheed to produce F-16 jets in SC, hire 300 more workers

    Want to build a fighter jet? Here’s the job for you.

  • Empty shipping containers pile up in LA while China has shortage

    Los Angeles ports are buried under 40-foot shipping containers, but across the sea, Chinese businesses are begging for them.

  • US retail giants pull Chinese surveillance tech from shelves

    U.S. retail giants Home Depot and Best Buy have pulled the Chinese video surveillance technology makers Lorex and Ezviz from their stores over links to human rights abuses. In a statement to TechCrunch, Home Depot said it's "committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing and we immediately stopped selling products from Lorex when this was brought to our attention." Home Depot also stopped selling Ezviz products, a spokesperson confirmed.

  • U.S. and allies plan next moves if Iran won't resume nuclear talks

    The Biden administration is discussing potential next steps with partners in the Middle East and Europe if Iran doesn't return to negotiations in Vienna, U.S. Iran envoy Rob Malley told reporters in a conference call on Monday.Why it matters: Talks have been frozen since Iran's new hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, was elected in June, and the Iranians continue to say they need more time to prepare to reenter the negotiations. In the meantime, Iran’s nuclear program is making significant advanc

  • Hosting Emirati general, Israel sees airpower cooperation

    The chief of the United Arab Emirates Air Force visited Israel on Monday on what the host country described as a harbinger of cooperation in air power. The U.S. allies normalised relations last year, brought together by shared worries about Iran and a desire for business ventures. Major-General Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, commander of the UAE air force, made the previously unannounced appearance during a multinational drill, Blue Flag, hosted by Israel this week.

  • Russia close to using natural gas as weapon in Europe's gas crunch - Biden energy adviser

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden's global energy security adviser said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting close to using natural gas as a political tool if Russia is holding back fuel exports to Europe as it suffers an energy crunch. "I think we are getting close to that line if Russia indeed has the gas to supply and it chooses not to, and it will only do so if Europe accedes to other demands that are completely unrelated," Amos Hochstein, Biden's adviser, told reporters, when asked if Putin was using gas as a weapon.

  • Conviction of Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' should be thrown out, lawyer argues

    A lawyer for Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman urged a U.S. appeals court on Monday to overturn the Mexican drug kingpin's conviction, citing juror misconduct and the jail conditions that Guzman experienced. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan appeared receptive to the argument that Guzman's trial judge in Brooklyn should have inquired into whether jurors improperly followed the case in the media during the blockbuster trial. It was less sympathetic to a claim that Guzman's conviction was tainted by 2-1/2 years of solitary confinement in the since-closed Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, which his lawyer Marc Fernich called a "modern dungeon."

  • Russian hackers launched a massive, ongoing wave of cyber attacks against the US, report says

    A group of hackers linked to Russia's government launched 23,000 cyber-attacks this year on more than 600 organizations, Microsoft said.

  • Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

    Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy. Security forces opened fire on some of them, and three protesters were killed, according to the Sudan Doctors’ Committee, which also said 80 people were wounded. The takeover, which drew condemnation from the United Nations, the United States and the European Union, comes more than two years after protesters forced the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and just weeks before the military was supposed to hand the leadership of the council that runs the country over to civilians.

  • House GOP calls on Garland to withdraw DOJ schools memo after NSBA apologized for 'domestic terrorism' letter

    House Republicans called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to withdraw his controversial memo involving the FBI in policing school board meetings after the group whose letter prompted the memo withdrew it and apologized for likening parent protesters to “domestic terrorists."

  • Biden’s Average Approval Rating Drops to New Low amid Inflation, Immigration Worries

    Amid growing public concerns over inflation and immigration, President Joe Biden's average job approval rating has slumped to a new low.

  • ‘Psychopath’ Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman Spoke of Killing King With Poison Ring From Russia

    Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via ReutersA former top intelligence officer with Saudi Arabia’s elite intelligence team says he fears for his life because Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants him dead and will use his “Tiger Squad” of henchmen to do it. In a wide-ranging interview that aired Sunday on CBS’ 60 Minutes, Saad Aljabri, who was an adviser to former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, described bin Salman as a “psychopath with no empathy,” who “doesn’t feel emotion.”He told CBS

  • Ron Johnson Calls On DHS to Reveal Number of Illegal Immigrants Released into U.S.

    Johnson writes that DHS previously informed him that at least 500,000 illegal immigrants had been released into the U.S. and that the agency had recorded another 344,000 "known-got aways."

  • US Green Berets who've trained Taiwanese troops explain how they could fight China and why the US keeps their mission secret

    In a war with China, the foreign forces that US special operators have helped train over the decades would be an advantage for the US military.

  • Ferrari Wrecks Out On Tail Of The Dragon

    Apparently, someone thinks it’s the Nurburgring…

  • China must adopt ‘ambitious’ climate change goals ahead of Glasgow summit, U.N. Secretary-General says

    U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday called on China to lay out “ambitious” goals to combat the environmental crisis in advance of the U.N. Climate Change Conference that begins next week in Glasgow, Scotland.

  • Steelers HC Mike Tomlin ‘wild card’ for USC head coaching vacancy

    Leave it to an ex-Cincinnati Bengal to cause trouble.

  • Dana White’s Contender Series 45 faceoff turns ugly with ‘terrorist’ taunt

    Israel's Oron Kahlon clearly could be heard calling Afghanistan's Javid Basharat a "terrorist" before their fight.

  • US condemns Sudan coup, suspends $700 million in aid

    The Biden administration on Monday suspended $700 million in financial assistance to Sudan following a coup in the African nation that U.S. officials roundly condemned. The State Department said the full amount of the aid package had been put on “pause” pending a review of the developments in Khartoum that saw the military oust a civilian-led transitional authority and detain many of its members. Spokesman Ned Price called for the immediate release of those arrested, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and the restoration of the civilian authority.

  • 'Millions of Cases' of Truly Hard Seltzer Will Be Destroyed as Hard Seltzer Boom Fades

    Boston Beer Company Chairman Jim Koch said the Truly maker didn't want to sell seltzer that didn't taste fresh.