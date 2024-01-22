The threat of mud or debris flows caused by incoming storms have prompted an evacuation warning in an area near Topanga Canyon, officials from the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management announced Sunday evening.

Going into effect at 9 p.m. and running until 6 a.m. Tuesday, the warning is for zone 4 along Santa Maria Road, north of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, officials said.

Officials issue evacuation warning as storms rolls into SoCal

Authorities are urging residents in the area to prepare for possible evacuations by gathering loved ones, pets and monitoring local weather news in of mandatory evacuation orders.

Chances of thunderstorms will be most active on Monday from noon through the evening.

The wet weather will create hazardous driving conditions throughout the Southland, with limited visibility and possible road flooding.

“If you are headed out, please be very careful driving over the next couple of days, especially when heading to work or school on Monday morning,” KTLA weatherman Kai Goldberg advised. “Monday morning will be very dicey. Streets will be slick. Leave yourself plenty of extra time to get to work or school.”

More information about the areas possibly impacted by mud and debris flows can be found at L.A. County’s website.

