Officials launch renewed effort to tackle multi-jurisdictional burglary
The task force will include Nassau and Suffolk county police departments and district attorneys, the NYPD, New York State Police and the FBI.
The task force will include Nassau and Suffolk county police departments and district attorneys, the NYPD, New York State Police and the FBI.
Northwestern University marketing professor Ashlee Humphreys testifies that it would cost between $7.2 and $12.1 million to rectify the damage to columnist E. Jean Carroll’s reputation caused by former President Donald Trump’s persistent attacks on her character.
Ever listened to the same song on a loop for a week? This sound is for you.
JPMorgan Chase boosted the compensation of Jamie Dimon to $36 million after the lender earned more money in 2023 than any American bank ever.
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday called the police response to the Uvalde school shooting a "failure that should not have happened."
Here's everything you need to know about the league's Feb. 8 trade deadline.
The 2024 presidential primary season continues next week in New Hampshire, where primary voters will cast their ballots on Jan. 23. Here's your guide to everything you should know about the Granite State's primaries, including why President Biden won't appear on the ballot.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine react to the trade that sent Pascal Siakam from the Raptors to the Pacers, wonder what Bruce Brown’s trade market is and hand out some NBA midseason awards.
Get the mascara that Wonder Woman herself calls "the one".
There was an outpouring of support from NBA players and coaches after Dejan Milojević's sudden death.
Dubai's police force has purchased a Lamborghini Urus Performante to use as a patrol car. The SUV packs a 657-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8.
TikTok has shared more about its plans to fight misinformation ahead of the 2024 presidential election. And, like many of its social media peers, the company’s 2024 efforts will closely resemble what it’s done in the past.
A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.
Some conservative Supreme Court justices signaled Wednesday they are ready to overrule a legal doctrine that gives federal agencies wide leeway, which could curb the power regulators have to intervene in many industries.
Plunging temperatures are threatening the safety of thousands of migrants, many of whom were sent from Texas to New York, Chicago and Denver, officials say.
Our hands-on impressions of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, focusing on the company's new generative AI features.
The company will eliminate 100 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. Last week, Google laid off more than 1,000 workers across several divisions, including engineering, services and voice-activated product Google Assistant. “As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead,” a Google spokesperson said in a provided statement.
Axiom Space is gearing up to launch its third fully private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The crew of four will take off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 at 4:49 PM EST on Friday, January 19. The crew is notable for being so international: it includes NASA astronaut and Axiom employee Michael López-Alegria; Italian Air Force Colonel Walter Villadei; Alper Gezeravci, Turkey's first astronaut; and Marcus Wandt, an astronaut with the European Space Agency.
Samsung just unveiled its new flagship Galaxy S24 smartphone line and pre-orders are already live. You can get a $200 gift card by pre-ordering from Amazon and entering a code.
Here's how the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra compares to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 8 Pro on the spec sheet.
If he remains with the Pacers, Siakam projects to join Tyrese Halliburton and Myles Turner as part of Indiana's core.