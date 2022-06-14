Officials: Leander police officer shot and killed man during drug search at Austin hotel

A Leander police officer shot and killed a 34-year-old man inside an Austin hotel room while carrying out a narcotics search warrant early Tuesday morning, according to a police news release. It said the name of the man is not yet being released because relatives need to be notified.

There were no other injuries.

Leander Police Department

The shooting happened while officers were carrying out the warrant at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Extended Stay Hotel at 9909 North Lamar Blvd. in Austin, the release said.

It said Austin police were called to investigate the shooting after it happened.

The officer involved in the shooting is part of the Central Texas Regional SWAT team that was doing the search, the release said. The Cedar Park Police Department issued the warrant, police said.

The officer, who has not been identified, has been placed on administrative leave as part of the police department's standard policy.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Officials say Leander officer killed man during drug search in Austin