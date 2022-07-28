Officials look to ID man found dead in Johnstown apartment

Jul. 28—Investigators are attempting to identify a man found dead inside a Johnstown apartment on Saturday.

Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said the man, a Black male in his late 50s or 60s, had been dead for approximately a week before police were notified.

There were no signs that trauma had been inflicted on the man, Lees said, noting that an autopsy was conducted on Monday.

"We suspect this may have been the result of a medical emergency or an overdose," Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said, noting that other lab tests are pending.

While police have determined the name of the person who was listed as a resident in the apartment, the body had reached the point of decomposition by the time it was found and was not easily identifiable, Miller said. And the man had no identification in his possession, Lees said.

The man was found inside an apartment at 158 Adams St. in downtown Johnstown.

Lees said he is hopeful someone might be familiar with him to assist investigators in confirming his identity.

Miller said authorities are also contacting facilities that had dealings with the Adams Street tenant to see if he had any identifiable scars or tattoos they can match to the deceased man.